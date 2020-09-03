How often does fart come in pregnancy

Every human has problems with gas and bloating. The common man passes gas about 12 to 14 times a day. At the same time, due to the increased level of progesterone hormone level in pregnant women, the muscles of the body relaxes.

This means that all the muscles in the digestive tract also relax, which slows down digestion. This causes more gas to form in the stomach and the gas passes.

Not only do pregnant women fart more due to the increase of progesterone hormone but they also get more fart in public place.

