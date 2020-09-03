Hormone increases problem Every human has problems with gas and bloating. The common man passes gas about 12 to 14 times a day. At the same time, due to the increased level of progesterone hormone level in pregnant women, the muscles of the body relaxes. This means that all the muscles in the digestive tract also relax, which slows down digestion. This causes more gas to form in the stomach. Due to increase in progesterone hormone, not only pregnant women get more gas but they also have this problem in public place more often. Also read: What do Meera Rajupat think about the third child

Progesterone hormone is important Digestion of pregnant women slows down by about 30 percent compared to before. Due to this, more gas starts to form and these gases come out of the body through burping or anus. At the same time, the size of the uterus increases to place the baby in the womb, which puts pressure on the stomach, intestines, bladder and surrounding areas. Digestion slows down and more gas is produced.

Ways to reduce gas in pregnancy Usually every woman has to go through this problem during pregnancy. However, you can eliminate the gas problem by making some changes in your lifestyle and diet. Broccoli and beans make more gas, so use them less in pregnancy diet. In addition, cabbage, cauliflower, carbohydrates and some dairy products also produce gas. Eat sugar free things and drink less carbonated drinks.

What to do to reduce gas As we said earlier, there are more complaints of gas formation in pregnancy, so drink a lot of water to get rid of it. Water accelerates digestion and prevents constipation. Play more food at a time and eat little by little. Chewing the food properly also benefits from eating. Exercise daily.

In pregnancy, women often have gas problems, which is normal. Now you must also be wondering what is the relation of pregnancy with gas? So let us tell you that pregnancy has a great effect on the digestive system, due to which this problem arises.