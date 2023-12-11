Medy Cartier, the unauthorized concert and the brawl between 300 kids. Here's what happened

It had to be a surprise concert but it ended with a big brawl between kids. Performing at the large Shopville shopping center in Casalecchio di Reno there was the trapper Medy Cartier. But for reasons yet to be defined, shortly before his arrival on stage, the situation is degenerate. Among the kids present – we read in Il Giornale – they appeared knives and broken bottles and were involved in the scuffles around 300 people. The bad episode occurred during the afternoon of Saturday 9 December. It all started with the trapper's concert, organized in the street improvised. The event had great appeal among young people, and in fact many showed up on site. The 22-year-old El Marbouh Ermedhi, aka Medy Cartier, has announced his concert not allowed by posting a story on Instagram and that was enough to make people rush to the meeting place hundreds of kids.



Unfortunately the concert soon turned into something else, resulting in violence. Exasperated by the situation, many of the kids present at the performance they lost control and – continues Il Giornale – they began to attach each other for various reasons. Soon a violent brawl broke out, where knives were also used. “Before my eyes I saw only happiness. Me sorry that gods were created disorders before I arrived because of a few people who don't know how to have fun but I'm even more sorry that there are people who just to hype or a viral content on Tik Tok are willing to do anything. To hurt others and to talk about things that never happened“, the 22-year-old told Ansa.

