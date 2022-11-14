The «perfect game» the perfect game, in tennis, is one in which you don’t let your opponent touch the ball, four aces and off you go. Daniil Medvedev, one of the best serve hitters, is a specialist in the genre. Today in the Russian derby against Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals in Turin he served four aces in 51 seconds. But it’s not a record: in 2019 against ‘poor’ Lucas Pouille, in Stuttgart, it took just 29 seconds to close the perfect game.

ATP video images



01:13