Medvedev said that Navalny's wife Yulia was waiting for his death

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the widow of Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK established by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agent organizations, recognized as an extremist as well as an undesirable organization and banned in Russia) Julia looks so happy that it seems as if she has been “waiting for this event all these years.” Medvedev spoke about this at a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

In his opinion, Navalnaya apparently had long wanted to “expand her political life.”

Since you're talking about this, look at the smiling, happy face of Navalny's widow. It seems that she has been waiting for this event all these years to unfold her political life. And she already said this. But it's all sad, it seems to me, very sad See also Facebook's design makes it easier to spread anti-vaccine messages, study finds Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

Earlier, she made an appeal in which she said that she plans to continue the work of her husband, who died in correctional colony No. 3 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug) on ​​February 16.

Medvedev commented on the reaction to Navalny’s death abroad

Medvedev also called surprising statements in the West about the preparation of sanctions packages “named after Navalny.” The politician noted that there is still no data about what happened to him. “Nevertheless, all this has already turned into a political program, it has all turned into propaganda. Although the same Borrell (Josep Borrell, head of European diplomacy – note by Lenta.ru) (…) It’s not for him to talk about this. If I were him, I would generally prepare for the ground, bearing in mind his venerable age,” Medvedev said.

Alexey Navalny in correctional colony No. 2 in the city of Pokrov, Vladimir region Photo: Alexey Mayshev / RIA Novosti

He also advised Borrell to start negotiating “scholarships named after him” somewhere, and not “name some sanctions lists after a person he doesn’t know.”

Medvedev, among other things, noted that “no one is fighting Alexei Navalny” now, since the person is no longer alive. “As we usually say, it’s either good or nothing about those who have left. I can’t say anything good about him, I won’t say anything bad. If there are supporters, well, this must be taken into account, but this factor must not be exaggerated. Now the country lives differently,” he added.

The Kremlin previously called Navalnaya's words boorish

In her appeal, Yulia Navalnaya also stated that her husband’s body allegedly may not be given to relatives due to a desire to hide traces of poison, and accused the Russian President of being involved in the death of her husband. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called these statements boorish.

Related materials:

“We leave this without comment. Of course, these are absolutely unfounded, boorish accusations [в адрес] head of the Russian state. But given that Yulia Navalnaya was widowed literally days earlier, I leave this without comment,” Peskov replied.

He also called these accusations unfounded because they are not confirmed by anything. “And in this case, only for ethical reasons, I cannot properly evaluate these words,” Peskov concluded.