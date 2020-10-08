Two-time world and European figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva withdrew from the second stage of the Russian Cup in Moscow in the season, reports TASS with reference to the Russian Figure Skating Federation.

They said that the skater is undergoing examination due to the aggravation of an old back injury.

Earlier, Medvedeva did not take part in the first stage of the Russian Cup in Syzran, which also happened for medical reasons.

The Russian Cup stage will be held in the Russian capital on October 10-13.

In September, Medvedeva returned to coach Eteri Tutberidze, with whom she worked in 2007-2018.