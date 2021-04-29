Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva spoke about her attitude to filming for men’s magazines. This was reported by Match TV.

According to the athlete, participation in such projects is not like her and does not match her style a little. At the same time, the Russian woman added that she does not condemn those who are removed.

At the end of February, Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva took part in an erotic photo shoot for Maxim magazine. The athlete admitted that she was a little frightened by the possible reaction of the public.

Medvedeva took two silver medals at the 2018 Olympics in South Korean Pyeongchang, won two golds at the world championships, twice won the European championships and twice became the winner of the Grand Prix finals. In September, the Russian woman returned to the Eteri Tutberidze group.