Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva spoke about the celebration of the New Year. Her words are quoted by Sport24.

The athlete said that she loves to celebrate at home with family and friends, so she refuses to understand those who leave the country for the holidays. “Many of my friends flew to the Maldives, Dubai, Bali. Maybe I’ll grow up to that, “Medvedeva said.

On December 15, it was reported that Medvedeva starred as a Valkyrie for a video game trailer. She performed an ice dance with multiple tracks and spins. The Russian woman did not perform jumping elements, since she did not have time to recover from her illness.

This season Medvedeva performed only once – at the open skates of the Russian national team in September. At the same time, a few days after the performance, it became known that the athlete had left the group of Canadian coach Brian Orser and returned to Eteri Tutberidze.

Medvedeva is a two-time world and European champion, as well as a two-time Olympic silver medalist.