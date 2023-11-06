Evgenia Medvedeva named Sofya Akatieva and Adelia Petrosyan the best figure skaters

World and European champion Evgenia Medvedeva named the top three Russian figure skaters today. She spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“Top 3 Russian figure skaters at the moment? I’ll name two without hesitation – these are [Софья] Akatieva and [Аделия] Petrosyan, even though they are still babies, they are already pulling everyone else along with them. If we talk about third place, then there are a lot of candidates, it’s floating,” Medvedeva said.

According to the athlete, she is currently closely following figure skating. “I watch both Russian Grand Prix stages and foreign ones,” she noted.

In July, Medvedeva spoke about the reasons for leaving coach Eteri Tutberidze. After the 2018 Olympics, the figure skater stopped working with the specialist and moved to Canada, where she worked under the guidance of local coach Brian Orser. The athlete admitted that she made this decision because of the pity that was shown to her in Tutberidze’s group.

Medvedeva is a two-time world and European champion. At the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, the figure skater won two silver medals – in the team competition and in the individual competition. In the singles competition, her compatriot Alina Zagitova was ahead of her.