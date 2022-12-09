Figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva described the rhythm of life outside of sports with the phrase “it’s tough”

Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva spoke about the rhythm of life outside of sports. Her words lead Sport24.

“I thought that I did not plan to perform and I would rest. It’s such a mess, guys. The schedule is now mega-packed, but there is no routine – it’s great, ”Medvedev said. The figure skater added that she likes the activity she is currently doing.

On December 1, Medvedev answered a question about her personal life with the phrase “she is not deprived of male attention.” The athlete said that she is very immersed in work, so she does not plan to start a family at 23. “Personal life is personal for that, in order to talk less about it,” Medvedev stressed.

Medvedeva is a two-time world and European champion. At the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, the figure skater won two silver medals – in team competitions and in the individual competition. Zagitova won the singles competition.