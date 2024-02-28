Daniil Medvedev won a match without an ace for the first time in his career

Russian Daniil Medvedev beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the second round match of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) series tournament. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, February 28, and lasted three sets. The Russian won with a score of 3:6, 6:3, 6:3. As clarified “RBC Sport”Medvedev won a match without a single ace for the first time in his career.

In the next round, the Russian will play the winner of the match between Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina and Jakub Mensik. Medvedev is the reigning winner of the tournament.

On February 19, Medvedev fell out of the top 3 of the ATP rankings. The Russian dropped from third to fourth place.