Before the debut of the two Italians on the draw at the ATP 500 in Halle, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego, who will take the field tomorrow morning (live on Supertennis), the German tournament saw the two top seeds of the tournament on grass , Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Russian, n.1 on the table, after the elimination ready to go in s-Hertogenbosch, got rid of Marc Giron 6-4 6-3, complete with a highlight for social media with a slide and the usual reaction halfway between angry and amused. The Greek, grappling with his new love story with Paula Badosa, got away with it in the tie break of the third set (6-7 (6) 6-4 7-6 (4) against the French Barrere. Tsitsipas and l The weeds continue to have an adversarial relationship and neither of them seems to want to settle their differences.In the other matches, flashes of Denis Shapovalov, who beat the South African Harris, Jarry, Djere and Nakashima also did well.

