Easy 6-4 6-3 for the Russian, while the Greek overtook Barrere after a game that lasted until the end. Ok also Shapovalov who beats Harris. Sonego and Sinner on the field tomorrow
Before the debut of the two Italians on the draw at the ATP 500 in Halle, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego, who will take the field tomorrow morning (live on Supertennis), the German tournament saw the two top seeds of the tournament on grass , Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Russian, n.1 on the table, after the elimination ready to go in s-Hertogenbosch, got rid of Marc Giron 6-4 6-3, complete with a highlight for social media with a slide and the usual reaction halfway between angry and amused. The Greek, grappling with his new love story with Paula Badosa, got away with it in the tie break of the third set (6-7 (6) 6-4 7-6 (4) against the French Barrere. Tsitsipas and l The weeds continue to have an adversarial relationship and neither of them seems to want to settle their differences.In the other matches, flashes of Denis Shapovalov, who beat the South African Harris, Jarry, Djere and Nakashima also did well.
The program
—
Tomorrow at 12 Sonego will make his debut against Karatsev, with the latter taking over from Nick Kyrgios: the Australian has given up and will in fact appear at Wimbledon with a match played this year, not the best way to defend the final 2022. Sinner, seeded No. 4 in Halle, will face off against Richard Gasquet, in a game where the South Tyrolean starts as the favorite but watch out for the Frenchman. Another match to follow on Tuesday was the almost amarcord between Sasha Zverev and Dominic Thiem.
#Medvedev #ease #Giron #Tsitsipas #risks #wins #tie #break #set
Leave a Reply