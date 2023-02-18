Russian Medvedev reached the final of the tournament in Rotterdam and will return to the top 10 of the ATP rankings

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev reached the final of the ATP-500 tournament in Rotterdam. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

In the semi-finals of the tournament, Medvedev defeated world No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov. The meeting ended with the score 6:1, 6:2.

Thanks to reaching the final of the tournament, the Russian has already earned 300 points. This will allow him to bypass the Pole Hubert Hurkach and return to the top 10 rankings of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

In the final, Medvedev will play Yannick Sinner or Tallon Grikspor. The opponent of the Russian will be determined in the match, which will be held on February 18 at 21:30 Moscow time.

On January 30, Medvedev left the top ten of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2019. The 27-year-old is currently 11th on the list.