Russian tennis participant Daniil Medvedev defeated American Francis Tiafoe within the quarter-final match of the third spherical of the US Open, stories TASS…

The assembly of tennis gamers ended with a rating of 6: 4, 6: 1, 6: 0 in favor of the Russian.

Within the subsequent spherical, Medvedev will play in opposition to compatriot Andrei Rublev, who beforehand beat the Italian Matteo Berrittini, repeating his finest outcome on the Grand Slam tournaments.

Observe that in the mean time Medvedev is on the fifth line of the APR ranking. The Russian has seven victories in tournaments below the auspices of the affiliation.

The US Open, which has a prize pool of $ 53.4 million, will finish on September thirteenth.

Earlier, Serbian tennis participant Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for unsporting habits. The primary racket of the world can be disadvantaged of prize cash and all factors.