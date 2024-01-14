Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev was outraged by warnings about fakes under the post in X

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev was outraged that his previous post on the social network X (formerly Twitter) was labeled as a possible fake. This should from his new publication.

The ex-president of Russia attributed everything to the “Ukrainophile position” of the Western authorities.

“That’s why they allow Ukrainian bots to post nonsense as comments on obvious topics. Is there any doubt that if, as the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia develops, some Great Britain introduces its regular troops, it will thus become a party to the conflict and declare war on us?” — the politician wrote.

Before this, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council warned that the deployment of British military contingent in Ukraine would mean a declaration of war on Russia. Under this post of his, “community notes” appeared with criticism and doubts about Medvedev’s words.

On January 12, it became known that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine for a period of ten years.

Sunak stressed that this is the first bilateral agreement on security guarantees that Ukraine has signed. The politician noted that Britain had previously supported Ukraine with arms supplies and financial assistance.