Medvedev warned that Russia’s patience over the use of nuclear weapons has a limit, referring directly to the possibility that the West might authorize Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian territory.

Medvedev’s message, broadcast via his Telegram channel, reveals a worrying outlook for global stability. The suggestion of a nuclear response by Russia, although not new in the Kremlin’s narrative, raises tensions at a time when the European tourism industry, already weakened by the effects of the pandemic, is trying to recover.

The implications of such threats extend far beyond the Russian and Ukrainian borders; any escalation in the conflict could have immediate repercussions on the safety of tourists in Eastern Europe, as well as in Northern Europe and the Baltics, where tourist demand has already declined since the start of the war.

Medvedev’s reference to Russia’s nuclear deterrence doctrine, which would justify the use of nuclear weapons in the event of an existential threat, appears designed to put pressure on Western governments that have been sending weapons to Ukraine. However, in terms of tourism, such statements not only influence the perception of security of travelers to destinations directly involved in the conflict, such as Ukraine or Russia, but also to neighboring nations that, although not part of the war, see their regional stability affected.

For example, countries such as Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which in recent years had emerged as interesting and less crowded tourist destinations in Europe, are now dealing with falling bookings and uncertainty among international tourists, many of whom prefer to avoid regions close to active conflict zones.

At the same time, traditional destinations in Western Europe such as Germany and France, which had begun to recover Russian tourism, have seen a significant drop in the number of visitors from that country, due to sanctions, restrictions and the anti-Western sentiment that dominates in Russia.

Medvedev, known for his controversial statements on social media, also hinted that Russia could resort to new-generation weapons, such as hypersonic weapons, should the situation escalate. Such rhetoric not only creates instability in financial markets, but also directly affects tourism planning.

Major tour operators and airlines tend to modify their routes or cancel itineraries in response to potential risk scenarios, reducing access to destinations that would otherwise be popular with travelers.

At the level of international organisations, Medvedev’s warnings may have repercussions on the perception of safety in European destinations in general. Travel advice issued by governments, such as the US State Department or the UK Foreign Office, plays a crucial role in the decision of millions of tourists, and an escalation in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict could lead to updates to this advice, discouraging travel to Eastern Europe and other countries close to the region.

While Medvedev assures that “no one needs a nuclear conflict,” his message is nonetheless a warning about the risks that the current situation in Europe poses for international tourism. As governments around the world try to balance support for Ukraine with the need to avoid direct confrontation with Russia, the global tourism industry must prepare for the potential impact that any escalation could have on traveler confidence and the stability of destinations.

Amid this tense context, it is essential that tourism stakeholders, including governments, airlines and operators, maintain constant vigilance over geopolitical developments and prepare for potential disruptions to travel to and from Europe.

The safety of tourists and the protection of tourism infrastructure must be a priority, as any larger-scale conflict would have irreversible consequences not only for the tourism industry, but also for economic and social stability in several regions of the world.