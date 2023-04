Dmitry Medvedev posted on his social networks that “no one needs Ukraine”. | Photo: Kremlin/Wikimedia Commons

The vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, told the G7 countries, this Sunday (23), that imposing an almost total ban on exports to Russia could lead to the end of the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grains.

“The idea of ​​the G7 imbeciles about a total ban on exports to our country is magnificent by definition, because it also implies the cessation of imports of our country’s most sensitive products to the G7,” said Medvedev.

A Japanese news agency reported that G7 countries are considering banning most of their exports to Russia. G7 countries have already frozen their exports to Russia of several products, including those with potential military use and luxury goods, but an extension of the ban could affect other products such as cars, tyres, cosmetics and clothing.