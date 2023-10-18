Medvedev allowed the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict in the Middle East

The worst case scenario in the Middle East would be the use of nuclear weapons, stated Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an article in the Izvestia newspaper.

Only the creation of a full-fledged Palestinian state can solve the Middle East problem forever, the politician warned. He clarified that there is almost no hope for success, since everyone is pursuing current military goals. Medvedev added that the alternative, “a war that will last 100 years,” is even worse.

“Or worse than the worst: a short conflict involving the use of nuclear weapons by regional powers with the prospect of intervention by great nuclear powers,” he admitted.

