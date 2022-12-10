Medvedev wanted to see the World Cup final “without enemy countries” with the participation of Argentina and Morocco

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wanted to see the final of the World Cup held in Qatar, “without enemy countries”, with the participation of Argentina and Morocco. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“About football. The final would be cool without enemy countries. Argentina – Morocco,” the politician said.

The Croatian national team reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, having defeated Brazil, it will play with Argentina, which defeated the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. Also in the semi-finals will compete the teams of Morocco and the winner of the match between Great Britain and France.

The World Cup in Qatar started on November 20 and will last until December 18. The Russian national team misses the tournament due to the sanctions of the International Football Federation.