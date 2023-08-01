Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev condemned Ukrainian saber fencer Olga Kharlan, who, contrary to the rules, did not shake hands with the Russian athlete.

“Everyone is arguing about how to behave during sports competitions. For example, whether it is necessary to shake hands with rivals. For example, during the World Fencing Championships. I’m not familiar with the saber rules. But you can’t break the rules. In no case. In the Middle Ages, they simply chopped off their heads for this. We have been quartered. Something like this,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, on July 27, Harlan did not shake hands with Smirnova after the 1/32 final match at the competition in Milan. The Ukrainian won the fight with a score of 15:7, after which she put her saber forward and did not let the Russian woman come to her, then leaving the track.

Later, the judge decided to disqualify the Ukrainian in the individual tournament. On the same day, Harlan was supposed to meet in the 1/16 finals with the Bulgarian Yoana Ilieva. However, the fight did not take place, and the representative of Bulgaria automatically went to the 1/8 finals.

On July 28, Harlan said that she did not regret her act after the duel with Russian Anna Smirnova. She stressed that she was proud of her act and would have done it a thousand more times.

At the same time, on the same day, the La Repubblica newspaper wrote that the International Fencing Federation (FIE) allowed Harlan to participate in the World Championships in Milan. The organization heeded the call of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, who expressed his support for Harlan and granted a license to participate in the 2024 Olympics without qualification.

According to the FIE rules, after the fight, the athletes must shake hands. If one or both fencers refuse to comply with the rules, the match will not be considered completed. In this case, the referee may punish the perpetrators up to disqualification. Now the rules have been changed.