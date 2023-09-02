Medvedev urged to abandon dreams of reconciliation with Western leaders

Russia should treat Western leaders like Nazis because of their support for the Kyiv regime. This opinion was expressed on Saturday, September 2, by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the country, in his Telegram channel.

He recalled that Ukrainian politicians are increasingly calling for accountability for all residents of Russia, while they are supported by Western allies.

“Therefore, Biden, Trudeau, Sunak, Scholz, Macron, Meloni, as well as the leaders of the most vile Poland, the bestialized Scandinavian countries, militaristic Japan, marsupials from Australia and New Zealand and other plague fleas like the Baltic states are direct and obvious accomplices of the Nazis. And the attitude towards them must be built as to the leaders of the countries of the Nazi coalition,” Medvedev urged.

He also noted that Russians should give up their dreams of a possible reconciliation with Western leaders in the future.

