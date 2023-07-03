Medvedev: Kiev regime should be banned in Europe as fascist

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called for a ban on the Kiev regime in Europe. His article was published in “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

Medvedev called the Kiev regime Nazi and called for it to be legally banned “in civilized Europe as fascist.” “Thrown away, like a rotten piece of bacon, into the dustbin of world history,” he stated.

The politician added that no one knows who will govern Ukraine after that, “as well as what remains of the former Square.” “But the West will have to accept this if it does not want an apocalyptic end to our imperfect civilization,” Medvedev concluded.