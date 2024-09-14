Medvedev: West believes Russians won’t cross line in response to strikes

The West mistakenly believes that the Russians will not cross the line in response to strikes on Russia with long-range weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which is a misconception. About this stated Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on his Telegram channel.

“What do Western leaders and their war-playing political establishment think about our country’s reaction to probable missile strikes ‘deep into the territory’? Here’s the thing: the Russians talk a lot about responding with weapons of mass destruction, but do nothing. These are just ‘verbal interventions’. The Russians will not cross the line. They are just scaring,” he wrote.

Medvedev also called on the West to exercise caution, saying that Russia has the right to a tough response. In particular, he cited the situation in the Kursk region as a reason for such steps.

Earlier, Medvedev commented on the words of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy about 100 years of support for Ukraine. According to him, the head of the British department is lying. He added that Ukraine “will not last even a quarter of this term.” In this way, he responded to London’s words about its readiness to help Kyiv in the long term.