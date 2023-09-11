Medvedev: elected candidates from United Russia must fulfill their promises

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the elections in Russia have taken place, and now the elected candidates from the United Russia party must fulfill their promises. He said this at a conference call with regional branches of the party following the results of a single voting day. Medvedev quotes RIA News.

“In our country today is a big election day, or single voting day. We can already say that this day has passed, the polling stations have closed, elections have taken place throughout our country,” Medvedev stated.

He also thanked the citizens who showed consciousness and came to vote. “But, as usually happens on such days, today this Rubicon has been crossed, and the most difficult part is coming – fulfilling promises,” the politician added.

At 21:00 Moscow time, elections ended in all regions of Russia during a single voting day. The last sections were closed in the westernmost region of the country – the Kaliningrad region. The final results of all elections will be released after the votes have been fully counted.