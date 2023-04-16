Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation: Dmitry Medvedev. © IMAGO/Yekaterina Shtukina

In a drastic choice of words, the Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev threatens Poland. Vladimir Putin’s confidante becomes polemical.

Munich/Moscow – Threatening gestures from the Kremlin are not uncommon in the Ukraine war. It usually becomes particularly polemical when Dmitriy Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia, intervenes. Medvedev is considered a confidante of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. And is a friend of clear words.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev insults Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki

Presumably because of Warsaw’s great support for Kiev in defending national sovereignty in the Ukraine war, Medvedev now railed against Poland. He did this on Twitter – and in a particularly drastic choice of words. Specifically: Putin’s henchman Medvedev threatened that Poland would “disappear from the map”. But that’s not all of Medvedev’s tantrum via Twitter: he also insulted the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“A fool named Mateusz Morawiecki said Ukraine has the right to attack Russia and he is not worried about NATO’s war on Russia because the latter (Russia, i.e. editor) will lose him soon,” Medvedev wrote in a post. The 57-year-old wrote his contribution in three languages ​​(Russian, English, Polish). It has not yet been officially confirmed whether Poland actually commented on the Ukraine war in the way Medvedev alleges.

Ukraine War: Kiev and Warsaw work closely together

The former Russian president (2008-2012) also said: “I don’t know who will win or lose such a war, but given Poland’s role as a NATO outpost in Europe, this country will surely disappear along with its stupid prime minister. An open and undisguised threat against Germany’s eastern neighbor.

In early April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first state visit to Poland. “There is no doubt that you, Mr. President, you, dear Volodymyr, are an absolutely extraordinary person,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda at the time: “You left neither Ukraine nor your compatriots in the most difficult situation you are in in the history of Ukraine.”

Zelenskyj responded visibly emotionally: “I am convinced that this is the beginning of a time when there will be no borders between Poland and Ukraine – no political, no economic and, above all, no historical ones.” Duda also announced that Poland would have six will deliver more MiG-29 to Kiev, after Warsaw had already provided the Ukrainians with eight combat aircraft. Last week, Poland also started offering millions of citizens basic military training – with reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

War in Ukraine: Not for the first time, serious threats from ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev

Because of this, the country with its approximately 38.1 million inhabitants is also extremely geared up. Last year, Poland ordered up to 1,000 K2 main battle tanks and 212 K9 self-propelled howitzers from South Korea. Dimitrij Medvedev, on the other hand, has not caused a stir for the first time with threats that are sometimes violent. Medvedev recently wrote on Twitter that Ukraine “doesn’t need it”. He also blustered against the EU and the USA – and even threatened to launch missiles at Berlin. (pm)