According to Russian spies, France is already preparing combat operations in Ukraine. Putin's friend Medvedev reacts in his usual martial way.

Paris – Die EU supplies weapons and aid to Ukraine, which is defending itself against Kremlin troops. But so far neither Germany nor other countries from the Union have sent soldiers to… Ukraine war to fight on the side of Kiev. The Russian state news agency Tass wants to know that this will soon change. Accordingly, France should already be preparing a military contingent.

Russian espionage report: France prepares to send troops to Ukraine

According to Sergei Naryshkin, Paris is preparing an initial force of 2,000 soldiers for combat. The head of the Russian foreign intelligence service SWR noted that “such a large military unit cannot go unnoticed Ukraine can be relocated and stationed”. The head of SWR also spoke of direct consequences for the EU and… NATO-Country: It will become “a legitimate, priority target for attacks by the Russian armed forces.”

Also Dmitri Medvedev responded on Telegram on the report. As usual, the vassal of forfeited Wladimir Putin in threatening gestures towards the West. The head of the Russian Security Council spoke of the systematic destruction of the French as an “important task.” If Paris sent a few regiments to Ukraine, it would be “nice.”

Medvedev: Destroying French troops “priority and glorious task”

Medvedev wrote that he was pleased that France was finally no longer hiding its involvement in the war. “With so many coffins delivered to France from a foreign, distant country, it is impossible to hide the mass death of professional military personnel,” Medvedev said. The destruction of French tasks will be “the primary and glorious task of our armed forces.” Putin's friend is known for threatening the West.

Dmitry Medvedev has already threatened to use nuclear weapons several times. © Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/AP/dpa

He also predicted that such a step would be tantamount to a guillotine for the “roosters” of the French leadership, as they had promised the opposition not to go with them Russia to be at war. Medvedev called other countries in Europe “restless idiots” for whom this would be a good lesson.

Macron does not rule out future French combat missions in Ukraine

France's President Emmanuel Macron had not excludedthat Western forces could be sent to Ukraine. It is not planned whether the French have concrete plans to take this step in addition to this declaration of intent. The fact that Russian spies are active in Western countries was recently shown in Germany, when the Russian foreign secret service held a telephone conference with high-ranking air force officers from the Bundeswehr about the use of Taurus missiles.

Tass also wrote of French members of the International Legion who were killed in a rocket attack on Kharkiv on January 23rd. Accordingly, “the number of French deaths has already exceeded a psychologically significant threshold”. France has already responded to the reports and denied Naryshkin's claims. Russia is spreading disinformation.

Poland's Foreign Minister: Western soldiers are already fighting in Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski considers the fact that Western soldiers are already fighting in Ukraine to be an open secret. “As your chancellor said, there are already some troops from major countries in Ukraine,” Sikorski said in an interview German press agency. When asked whether it was a problem that the Chancellor spoke about the issue, he said: “In Polish we have the term Tajemenica Polizynela, which describes a secret that everyone knows.”

On February 26, Chancellor Olaf Scholz justified his rejection of the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine to journalists and said, among other things, that Germany would not participate in targeting with soldiers – neither from Germany nor on site. (cgsc with dpa)