A bit like on the carousel, when you have to grab the puppet for the free ride and when you are about to grab it it escapes you. Daniil Medvedev and the number 1 in the world have a similar relationship. The Russian, also thanks to some stomach problems, surrenders in two sets to the Polish Hubert Hurkacz and allows Novak Djokovic to sit comfortably on his world throne. Nole, in his Belgrade, is preparing on red for the great return to Monte Carlo while Hurkacz continues his path in defending the title he won last year by beating Jannik Sinner in the final.

In the first set Daniil starts very badly. He suffers the break in his first round of service and in a moment he finds himself with water in his throat, 3-0, then after just over a quarter of an hour he finds himself 4-1. The serve is struggling, double faults are not lacking, and in the eighth game when he is 5-2 down he also risks losing the serve again but goes 5-3. He recovers the break for 5-4 and draws the score at 5-5. The positive phase, however, is interrupted again and once he has earned the tie break, the Russian yields 9-7 allowing Hurkacz to put the first set in his pocket. Second set still in trouble for the aspiring number 1 in the world who must save himself already at the opening and on 2-2 he finds himself 0-40. He comes back 40-0 but gives the Pole many, too many two opportunities to go forward. An endless game in which Hurkacz manages to win the sixth break point, after more than 10 minutes of arm wrestling to climb 3-2. Medvedev appears very tired, not very reactive, foul. And to say that on the eve he said he did not feel the tension at all for the number 1 prize. “I just have a great motivation, it’s a goal I care about”. But his physique does not accompany him, more than once he folds in two, patience runs away and even the blows escape. At 4-3 he calls the doctor and the physio for stomach problems. He takes a pill and returns to the pitch, but the situation does not change. In the ninth game, at 5-3 Hubi definitively breaks his serve and wins. Now for the Pole the winner between Alcaraz and Kecmanovic.