Medvedev promised to “revenge” after the removal of the YouTube channel of Dmitry “Goblin” Puchkov

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev supported Dmitry Puchkov, also known under the pseudonym Goblin, after the administration of the YouTube video hosting removed the blogger’s channel. He left the corresponding comment on the page of the Puchkov group during “In contact with”.

Hold on, cousin! We will avenge you Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Dmitry Puchkov himself called the decision to remove the channel long-awaited. “They consistently ban all pro-Russian resources,” the blogger said. He noted that he transferred all his content to Russian platforms a year and a half ago.

Google explained the blocking of the Goblin channel

YouTube blocked Goblin’s channel on August 4 for violating community guidelines and is currently unavailable. What rules were violated is not specified. At the time of removal, he had over three million followers.

Later, Google explained why they removed the channel of the Russian blogger. They said it was because of a violation of the company’s policy on hate speech. “This was the channel’s third strike in 90 days, so in accordance with our policy of three warnings, Dmitry Puchkov’s channel was removed,” they explained.

It is specified that we are talking about content “which denies, downplays or trivializes well-documented events of violence.” In particular, this refers to the conflict in Ukraine.

YouTube has previously blocked Russian channels

This is not the first time that video hosting has blocked the content of Russian channels. So, in August, a parody video was deleted in which President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky allegedly signs an act of unconditional surrender and in which the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, starred. The reason was copyright infringement due to the use of other people’s footage at the beginning of the video, in which Kyiv was filmed from a bird’s eye view.

At the same time, blogger Vus KomikadZe (real name Maxim), who played the Ukrainian leader in this video, claims that he acquired the footage from a video stock. In his opinion, YouTube, having satisfied this request, “proved its political engagement.”

In June, the YouTube account of the KPRF TV channel Krasnaya Liniya was deleted. Representatives of the channel considered that one of the reasons for the blocking was the “patriotic policy of the channel.” Before that, in May, YouTube temporarily blocked the Red Line channel and forbade posting new content in it. The reason was the publication of a story in which Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and spoke about the situation in Ukraine.

Also in June, YouTube removed the backup channel of Russian pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Aleksey Stolyarov). “Apparently, this time our videos did not please the departments overseas, because they hit their image hard,” bloggers said, doubting that hosting is a free platform.

Stolyarov later stated that the account may have been deleted because of their prank on former US President George W. Bush. He called the new restrictions on the part of video hosting expected and noted that he and Kuznetsov decided to switch to Russian sites, in particular to RuTube.