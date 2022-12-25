Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev summed up the outgoing 2022

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta let down results of 2022. He noted that the year was filled with complex, dramatic events.

According to the politician, a new era is coming, which brings cardinal changes in everything, primarily in the balance of power in the world.

The first result – the special operation in Ukraine was forced

Medvedev noted that the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine was forced, since the issue of Russia’s security was on the agenda. President Vladimir Putin made a difficult decision announcing its launch in February 2022.

The decision to launch a special military operation in February 2022 was a difficult, forced step under the pressure of circumstances. It was not only about protecting the fraternal republics of Donbass, but also about the security and sovereignty of Russia itself. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

The deputy chairman of the Security Council stressed that Moscow would do everything possible to achieve the goals of the special operation. He also found it pointless to negotiate with the current leadership of Ukraine, adding that Russia is not fighting the Ukrainian people, but the politicians who came to power “as a result of a coup.”

In early December, Medvedev reported that the Russian Armed Forces continue to consistently achieve the goals set for them by President Vladimir Putin.

The result of the second – Russia and the West divides more than unites

According to the deputy chairman of the Security Council, 2022 has shown that “there is now no one to negotiate with the West, about nothing, and there is no need,” the current situation dispelled the remaining illusions.

See also Check out the Ukrainian cities attacked by Russia, according to reports Now it is completely clear that in the relationship of independent and sovereign states with the Anglo-Saxon world in the current configuration, there can be no talk of trust, hope for the decency of partners, their loyalty to the word and even their own beautifully stated principles. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

He added that the actions of Western leaders “are striking with cynicism.” In addition, there is a crisis of confidence in political institutions, as countries impose sanctions and confiscate assets “without trial and investigation”, infringing on the rule of international law.

According to the politician, relations with the West are impossible in the coming years and decades, but Russia intends to interact with the rest of the world open to cooperation.

Outcome Three: The Russophobia Epidemic Requires Treatment

Medvedev noted that the epidemic of Russophobia requires strong treatment, as Western countries are trying to ban not only contacts with Russia, but also Russian culture, which has become a world classic.

It is impossible to trample on Russia, and with it the “Russian world”, to split it or to subordinate it to someone else’s will Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

The deputy chairman of the Security Council said that the enemies do not hide their intention to divide and destroy the country, but the state rebuffs any attempts to “humiliate entire peoples for the sake of selfish interests”, rewrite history or limit development.

Medvedev also emphasized that the main task of the Russian authorities is to save the country and people, including those who again became Russian citizens. Otherwise, the deputy chairman of the Security Council predicted an unenviable future: “They will not just wipe their feet, they will tear them to pieces.”

Result four – the West has driven itself into a cage

The politician expressed the opinion that the West has driven itself into a cage, and drew attention to the changes that have taken place in its policy. If earlier states tried to isolate objectionable countries, now they themselves are turning into a “besieged fortress”.

He encloses himself in a cage – while the rest of the world lives quietly in the wild. That is where he is dear. Let him live on the reservation Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

According to Medvedev, the rivalry between the West and the rest of the world will increase, in addition, the contradictions between the allies will intensify, which will lead to a change in ways.

The politician previously said that Russia’s enemies are in Europe, North America, Japan and Australia. Therefore, Moscow will increase the production of the most powerful weapons, including those based on new principles.

The fifth result – there will be no nuclear apocalypse yet

The deputy head of the Security Council believes that there will be no apocalypse yet, since Moscow is guided by the nuclear doctrine, and this deters opponents. In addition, Russia will do everything to prevent a third world war.

Medvedev added that at present new disarmament agreements are unrealistic or not needed, security guarantees are required for the Russian side.

The sooner the maximum security guarantees that suit our country are received, the sooner the situation will normalize. If we don’t get them, the tension will persist indefinitely. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Earlier, the deputy chairman of the Security Council asked whether a hybrid war, de facto declared by NATO countries, could be considered the alliance’s entry into the war against Russia.

Outcome six – Russia lives, not survives

Medvedev stressed that Russia lives, not survives. In 2022, according to him, there have been colossal changes not only in the economy, but also in the minds of citizens, which allowed them to unite and respond to an external threat.

We will make every effort to ensure that life in a large Russian family is normal and prosperous. Let’s give millions of people the opportunity to gain confidence in the future. We will always stand up for their rights and freedoms, language and culture, faith and hopes Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

The politician added that the cohesion of Russian society is also seen by opponents who continue to wage a hybrid war, trying to put pressure and intimidate.

Medvedev congratulated the citizens on the upcoming New Year and concluded that Russia would win.