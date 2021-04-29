Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev proposed to conduct an experiment with the transition to a four-day work schedule. At a round table meeting with representatives of trade unions, he noted that it is possible to start with some regions or a group of companies. TASS…

According to him, the process can be started from a small scale – reduced by an hour, by two, by three, so that the reform is not sharp, but stepwise. This method, he said, will avoid surges in unemployment.

Medvedev recalled that many developed countries of the world are moving towards a reduction in the working week, and Russia will not be able to stay away from this trend. At the same time, it is important, he stressed, that when the work schedule changes, the employee’s salary remains the same and labor productivity does not fall.

On April 28, the politician also touched upon the issue of the four-day sittings, noting that, first of all, there should be economic logic in it. He suggested making certain changes to the legislation so that companies and regions that could start such a process have such an opportunity.

The discussion about the transition to a four-day mode of operation began precisely after Medvedev’s proposal in 2019, when he was still the head of government.

Later, officials and experts put forward various proposals, the most popular of which was the transfer to a shorter schedule of women. Opponents of the initiative said it would lead to discrimination and would inevitably end up with men gaining an advantage in hiring.

Earlier this week, State Duma deputy Oleg Shein said the work week should be cut as soon as possible. In the country, he pointed out, there is a surplus of labor, and without such measures, the government will not be able to overcome unemployment and provide decent wages.