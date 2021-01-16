The events taking place in the United States are the Cold Civil War, which began because of the split in society and the shortcomings of the American political system, said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. He wrote about this in his article “America 2.0. After the elections ”, published by the agency TASS…

“The cold civil war that has been going on in the United States for several months has reached its climax,” Medvedev said. “Now, while the whole world condemns the storming of the Capitol and is in anxious anticipation of further developments, it is not clear how the Republicans and Democrats should seek common ground.”

In his opinion, a chain of events based on an “archaic electoral system” led to the unrest in Washington. At the same time, according to Medvedev, the split in American society continues to grow, new waves of violence and unrest may still occur, and the forgotten spirit of McCarthyism is in the air.

“No one can answer the question: is there a person or an unconditional value that will unite the nation,” the politician wrote. “However, the American political system has proven its flexibility over the centuries. I am sure she can handle it now. “

Discussing the split into two camps, Medvedev described four lines of confrontation. These are the “rifts” between conservative America and supporters of a revision of traditionalist attitudes, between a “law-abiding” America and people who are ready to go out to street protests, between workers in high-tech industries and those “who remain outside the technological revolution”, as well as between the federal center and the “leadership several states and city administrations ”.

On January 7, the US Congress approved the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. This was preceded by riots and the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, during which five people died. Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.