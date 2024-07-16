Medvedev: Ukraine must be forced to peace exclusively on Russian terms

Ukraine must be forced to peace exclusively on Russian terms. Similar to how the USSR did not consider the option of negotiations with Adolf Hitler at the end of World War II, insisting on Germany’s capitulation, said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with the website aif.ru.

“It never occurred to anyone in the USSR to negotiate peace with Hitler at the end of the war. Only complete and unconditional surrender. And now we must act in the same way,” he clarified.

The deputy chairman of the Security Council also added that the main distinguishing feature of “Western politicians” is their ability to “lie non-stop.” As one example, Medvedev cited Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal after the change of president in the United States.

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview that Ukraine could cease to exist by 2034, when it is supposedly planned to be accepted into NATO. He believes that promises about Ukraine joining the “NATO paradise” never had any meaning.

In addition, Medvedev noted that it is impossible to say for sure whether it was worth starting a special military operation earlier. According to him, 20 years ago, Russia was not ready to conduct a special military operation. Now, in his opinion, the situation is completely different and Moscow is better prepared in military terms.