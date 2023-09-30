Medvedev: SVO will continue until the destruction of the Nazi Kyiv regime

Fighting on the territory of Ukraine will continue until the destruction of the Nazi regime. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev spoke about the timing of the end of the special military operation (SVO) in his Telegram.

“The special military operation will continue until the Nazi Kyiv regime is completely destroyed and the original Russian territories are liberated from the enemy. Victory will be ours,” he wrote.

Medvedev also said that a year ago, in referendums, residents of the liberated territories made a fateful decision to be with their Fatherland, and this choice became a symbol of the unity of the Russian people, their colossal will and dedication.