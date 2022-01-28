Under the USSR, mistakes were made in the development of the Arctic from the point of view of ecology, said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with leading Russian media, including Lente.ru. Now the region has accumulated quite a lot of “all kinds of dirt,” he said.

“And this needs to be done, and our country as well. Unfortunately, this was done thoughtlessly before, especially in the Soviet period, so the disposal of accumulated environmental damage is a very important task,” Medvedev said.

Serious attention should also be paid to monitoring: it is necessary to understand how temperatures are changing, what is happening to the animal and plant world, the state of infrastructure and buildings in cities and other settlements. “Because, I remind you, a significant part of them have a foundation based on piles that stand in permafrost. So, if the permafrost begins to melt, then, accordingly, all this is shifted, all this will simply become unusable. That is, this issue of monitoring is, of course, very important,” the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council explained.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the damage from thawing permafrost could be up to 50 trillion rubles. Due to climate change, residential buildings are also at serious risk. According to Ruslan Edelgeriev, adviser and special representative of the president on climate issues, in the future, the population of the northern regions may be relocated to more comfortable areas amid the threat of damage to infrastructure.