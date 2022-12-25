Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Medvedev called the sanctions of Western countries a signal to the world not to deal with them

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta toldthat Western countries, by their actions, gave the whole world a signal that they should not be dealt with. As an example, he cited the constant expansion of anti-Russian sanctions and attempts to discredit Moscow.

“There is also a general crisis of confidence in the so-called developed countries and the legal institutions they have created. For the sake of political interests, it turns out that it is easy to write off the fundamental principles of legal relations,” he said.

Medvedev specified that the West often forgets about the inviolability of private property and the rule of international law. He recalled that in a number of countries attempts are being made to confiscate Russia’s assets “without trial or investigation.” In addition, according to the deputy chairman of the Security Council, the introduction of various restrictive measures against Moscow and its allies sends a signal to other states not to have anything to do with the West.

Earlier, he said that a number of American companies got very rich because of the situation around the grain deal. According to him, the main purpose of these agreements is to help the poorest countries in the world, but in reality everything happens differently.