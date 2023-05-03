Medvedev called for the physical elimination of Zelensky after the attack on the Kremlin

After the Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin, Russia has no options but to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. about this in his Telegram– Channel said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

According to the politician, Zelensky is not needed even to sign the act of capitulation of Ukraine.

“Hitler, as you know, his (act of surrender – approx. “Tapes.ru”) also did not sign. There will always be some kind of changer like the Zitz President

Admiral Doenitz,” Medvedev said.

Earlier, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the Russian State Duma would require the use of weapons that “are capable of destroying the Kiev regime.”

On the night of May 2-3, Ukraine attempted to strike the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin using two unmanned aerial vehicles. The drone raid was repulsed by the military and intelligence officers. As a result of their actions with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were disabled.