Medvedev: Russia will produce weapons in significant quantities after the SVO

Russia will continue to produce weapons in significant quantities for many years after the completion of the special military operation (SVO). This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, reports TASS.

According to him, the same thing was done in the Soviet Union.

Earlier, the head of the state corporation Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, said that after the end of the special military operation, the production volumes of the Russian defense industry complex (DIC) will remain high for a long time. According to him, the employees of the state corporation engaged in the production of defense products will remain in demand even after the end of the special operation in Ukraine.