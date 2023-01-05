Medvedev: the main New Year’s gift for NATO is the ship “Admiral Gorshkov” with “Zircons”

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called the Admiral Gorshkov ship with Zircon missiles, which sailed to the shores of NATO countries, the main gift to the alliance for the New Year. Politician’s opinion published in the Telegram channel.

Medvedev believes that the campaign of “Admiral Gorshkov” will bring “anyone who will pose a direct threat to Russia and our allies to their senses.”

The politician recalled that Zircon missiles can carry any charge and are guaranteed to overcome any of the existing missile defense systems. “Let him stand somewhere 100 miles from the coast, closer to the Potomac River. We will speak with you in the language of force, since you don’t understand otherwise,” he wrote.

On January 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the launch ceremony of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate. Putin stressed that the Zircon hypersonic missile system is capable of reliably protecting the country’s security. According to the head of state, these missile systems have no analogues in any country in the world.