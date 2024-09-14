Medvedev: Russia’s patience with nuclear weapons may run out

Russia’s patience in using nuclear weapons may run out, despite the complexity of such a decision and the irreversibility of the consequences. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in his Telegram channel.

“What can you say: a nuclear conflict is really not needed by anyone. This is a very bad story with a very difficult outcome. That is why the decision to use nuclear weapons (non-strategic or even more so strategic) has not been made so far,” the politician wrote.

According to him, formal preconditions for the use of nuclear weapons exist, including the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Kursk region, but Russia is showing patience, which may come to an end.

“And then that’s it. A giant grey melted spot on the site of the mother Russian city,” Medvedev concluded.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Andrei Kolesnik stated that many foreign politicians have begun to forget about the danger of nuclear weapons, and Russia should conduct tests to remind the world of the terrible threat.