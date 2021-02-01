Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev named Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation – FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) “Political crook”, whose activities become more cynical and unbridled over the years. He expressed his opinion Interfax…

“I, as before and now, consider Navalny to be a political crook, a person who, in adventurous ways, tries to climb into power to achieve his own goals, and nothing else,” Medvedev said.

He also noted that if Navalny does not complain about his health, then “showdowns” about this are inappropriate in the future. If there is still cause for concern, the Russian side insists on obtaining information about his health. Procedural decisions can be made only after this information is received, Medvedev said.

Answering a question about uncoordinated actions in support of Navalny, the deputy chairman of the Security Council stressed that in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, “any gatherings of a large number of people are dangerous, they can create a situation where a large number of people will get sick.” “Nevertheless, people are being dragged out into the streets to achieve their own political goals,” Medvedev said.

Speaking about the future fate of Navalny, Medvedev said that the decision remains with the court.

On January 31, in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and other cities of Russia, uncoordinated rallies of supporters of Alexei Navalny took place for the second time, who was arrested for 30 days after returning from Germany. In most cases, the actions were calm and without fights with the police and harsh detentions. Metropolitan police said that about two thousand people came out to the rally in Moscow. Last time, on January 23, a double-digit figure was officially announced – four thousand.