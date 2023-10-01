Medvedev spoke about idiots among Western politicians who are pushing the Russian Federation towards war

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called Western politicians who propose new initiatives to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) idiots. The corresponding post appeared in Telegram former Russian president.

Medvedev said that “the number of leading idiots” is growing in Western countries. He commented on two proposals from Kyiv’s allies to help the Ukrainian army and came to the conclusion that such initiatives are pushing Russia towards the start of the third world war.

The first initiative is Britain’s decision to transfer training courses for Ukrainian soldiers to Ukrainian territory. Medvedev called the head of the kingdom’s Ministry of Defense a newly minted cretin, and the British instructors who will arrive in Ukraine as a legal target for the Russian Armed Forces.

The initiative of the chairman of the Bundestag defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, also came under criticism from Medvedev. The German politician proposed supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv as soon as possible. In response, the former Russian president called her a fool with an unpronounceable last name. “Well, in this case, attacks on German factories where these missiles are made will be fully consistent with international law,” Medvedev said.