Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev said there were no winners in the clash between Russia and the United States

The consequences of the clash of the strongest armies in the world will be monstrous. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. A video of his statement was posted on Telegram-channel policy.

According to Medvedev, in the event of a real clash between the leading world powers, it will be impossible to understand which of them won.

“If these armies start a war, how will we determine the winner? It is quite obvious that in this case there will be no winner, ”the politician said.

Previously, Medvedev predicted decades of turbulent world as Western countries want to ensure their dominance. He stated this against the backdrop of a statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said that the risk of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is incomparable with the danger posed by Russia’s victory in the confrontation.