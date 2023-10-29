Jannik challenges the Russian tennis player once again after beating him for the first time in China in the final: the predictions of a very open challenge

Jannik Sinner challenges Daniil Medvedev for the eighth time in the final of the ATP tournament in Vienna. The last match must be inspiring for our tennis player, who had beaten his rival in Beijing three weeks ago, in the final, winning the title and breaking a taboo. In the previous six challenges, in fact, he had always lost and often even clearly. In China, however, the turning point: with an aggressive game and sudden runs to the net, Sinner had surprised Medvedev, beaten 7-6 7-6 after two thrilling tiebreaks. This season the two tennis players also faced each other in the finals in Miami and Rotterdam, when Daniil always won (7-5 ​​6-3 and then 5-7 6-2 6-2). Fourth appointment, in fact, in Vienna on Sunday 29 October at 2 pm: here are the odds for Medvedev-Sinner.

MEDVEDEV-SINNER: THE ODDS — On the eve of the final in Vienna, according to the bookmakers of the main betting sites, despite the very recent precedent of Beijing, they consider Medvedev, number 3 in the ranking, favorite over the Italian tennis player, who is at odds of 2.10 on Gazzabet and bet365, at 2.09 on Planetwin365 and 2.11 on Better. Jannik can take advantage of his great physical and mental conditions: he reached the last act in Vienna without losing a single set and the match against Rublev, dominated after going down by a break in the first set, also demonstrated his sensational growth in matches against rivals of the same level.

THE EXACT RESULT — Even if the partial of their history speaks of a clear 6-1 in the previous matches in favor of the Russian, Sinner on the fast pace of Vienna can repeat the feat of Beijing. Medvedev's success is offered at 1.70 by Gazzabet, at 1.71 by Better, at 1.72 by bet365 and Planetwin365. In a set betting proposal (exact result), the 1-2 in favor of Sinner in a possible final that ends in the third set seems interesting: 4.45 odds on Gazzabet, 4.33 on Bet365, 4.89 on Planetwin365 and 4.50 on Better.

