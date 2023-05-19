Since January of this year, more than 117,400 people have been accepted into the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation for service on a contract basis, as well as for volunteer formations. This was announced on May 19 by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

Opening the meeting on recruitment for military service under the contract, he noted that Russia continues to work on the additional staffing of the Russian Armed Forces with contract servicemen in accordance with the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin on this topic.

Medvedev noted that the meeting participants themselves worked on measures to replenish the army.

“From January 1 to May 19, 117,400 people were accepted into the ranks of the Armed Forces on a contract and as part of our voluntary formations. Accordingly, we will proceed from this figure in the course of our further work, ”said the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

In turn, the Security Council itself noted that recruitment under the contract is proceeding at a very good pace.

On May 15, the President of Russia signed a decree that allows foreign citizens who signed contracts for military service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the period of the special operation to obtain Russian citizenship in a simplified manner.

Earlier, on April 3, a single selection point for military service under a contract was launched in Moscow. Applicants are considered between the ages of 18 and 60, from which region a person is from – it does not matter. In addition, the Commissariat is ready to consider citizens from neighboring countries who wish to conclude a contract.

At the same time, hotline 117 and online registration for those wishing to enter military service under a contract began to operate in the capital. Anyone who is interested in the possibilities of contract service, payments and benefits for military personnel and their families can apply by phone.

Prior to that, on March 25, Medvedev called for an increase in the size of the army. According to the deputy chairman, the number of military personnel that should be part of the country’s troops has already been announced – this is 1.5 million people, according to the decree of the head of state. At the same time, the army should consist of both conscripts and contract employees.