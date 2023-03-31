The Russian passes in two sets 6-3 7-5 against the American who arrived from the qualifiers. For Daniil there is now Khachanov

He suffered more than he should, then Daniil Medvedev switched gears and beat Chris Eubanks 6-3 7-5 to take the semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Miami. the seeded number 4 managed to defuse the serve of the very long American and in the second set he had to save five break points. Medvedev, who in the last two seasons had always gone out in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Florida, is now waiting for his old friend and compatriot Karen Khachanov, the last obstacle towards the fifth final of the season. Khachanov easily overcame the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets, set 6-3 6-2.

The 27-year-old Russian won 22 of the last 23 matches and conquered the titles in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai and was beaten in the final at Indian Wells by Carlos Alcaraz who will play against Taylor Fritz in the night. The interruption due to rain allowed Medvedev to rearrange his thoughts: “Before the stop I didn’t play my best tennis – he said on the court after the match -. the rain helped me recover some energy. Apart from a bad game (that of the five break points cancelled, ed) I grew steadily in the second set”. See also ¿Luis Díaz, starter in Liverpool vs. Villarreal? The reasons in your favor

American dream — Eubanks’ “American dream” therefore ends: having arrived from the qualifiers, the 26-year-old American has already gained 34 positions in the ranking and is currently in 85th place in the live ranking.

