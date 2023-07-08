Tennis player Medvedev said that it is not easy for athletes with anti-doping control

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev shared his opinion on the anti-doping system in sports. His words from the press conference at Wimbledon 2023 leads “Championship”.

“In principle, anti-doping in sports is a good thing. It is needed because you never know who is cheating and who is not,” he said. The tennis player added that at the same time, it is not easy for athletes with anti-doping control.

Medvedev said that in the first year in the ADAMS system (anti-doping administration and management system – approx. “Tapes.ru”) inadvertently missed two tests, so after that I had to watch so as not to miss another one, which would be followed by a punishment. “Since then, I have never missed it,” he stressed.

The Association of Professional Tennis Players and the Women’s Tennis Association did not completely exclude Russians and Belarusians from competitions under their auspices. They continue to take part in tournaments in a neutral status.