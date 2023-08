How did you feel about the content of this article?

Former President and Current Vice-President of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev | Photo: EFE / Cezaro de Luca

Russian Security Council Vice-President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that Moscow does not need a peace dialogue with Ukraine until Ukraine begs on its knees, commenting on the meeting of some 30 countries in the Saudi city of Jeddah. to seek a solution to the conflict.

“We don’t need any dialogue. The enemy has to get on his knees, begging for mercy,” he said.

Regarding the peace meeting held in Jeddah, the former Russian president stated that “it is difficult to criticize the desire to end a war”. According to him, any peace proposal can be successful if it fulfills three basic conditions.

“The first is the participation of both sides of the conflict, which is not the case – because Russia was not invited to the meeting. The second is to take into account the historical context. And it is this: Ukraine did not exist as country before 1991, but rather as a division of the Russian Empire. Ukraine is in a phase of semi-decomposition and part of its territories has returned to Russia”, he analyzed.

“The intermediary that is willing to recognize these obvious aspects has a chance of success. The rest have no chance”, he concluded.

After the failure of the Istanbul peace talks in April 2022, Russia reiterated that it is not opposed to dialogue with Ukraine to end the conflict, but accuses Kiev of not being willing to dialogue.

Ukraine, for its part, demands as a condition for the start of negotiations the withdrawal of Russian troops to the 1991 borders, which would include the annexed Crimean peninsula, the release of all prisoners of war and substantial reparations, something that Ukraine Russia considers it unacceptable.