Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that Russia would have to use a nuclear weapon if Ukraine’s current counter-offensive is successful. This is the latest in a series of threats with the same tenor that the influential politician has issued since the start of the invasion in February 2022.

(You can read: “They treat me like a dog”: Colombian mercenaries denounce humiliation in Ukraine)

“Imagine if the NATO-backed offensive were successful and they took away part of our land, then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon in accordance with the rules of a decree of the Russian president,” he said. on Telegram Medvedev, who is vice president of the Russian Security Council.

“There would simply be no other option. So our enemies should pray for the success of our warriors. They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited,” added Medvedev, who was Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012.

(Also: Will Wagner group mercenaries attack Ukraine or another country? Ukrainian intelligence speaks)

Medvedev, who has portrayed himself as one of the most aggressive voices in Moscow, appeared to be referring to part of Russia’s nuclear doctrine that states that nuclear weapons can be used in response to aggression against the country carried out with conventional weapons that threaten the existence of the Russian stateaccording to the agency Reuters.

Photo: See also Two children die after bus ramming into daycare; he would have been premeditated Eliana Ponte/ The Weather – Cuba

It should be noted that in June Ukraine launched a massive counter-offensive to recover the territory that Russia has occupied and the areas that it annexed unilaterally and declared as part of its own country.

In this counteroffensive, Ukraine uses a large part of the weapons that the West gave it last winter, such as modern Leopard war tanks and sophisticated Patriot defense systems.

(Keep reading: Zelensky says war comes to Russia after drone attack on Moscow)

More of a nuclear threat



It is not the first time that Dmitri Medvedev has referred to the use of nuclear weapons in the context of the war in Ukraine and the tension represented by the expansion of NATO.

Just as you remembered CNN, In April this year Medvedev warned that if Sweden and Finland joined NATO, Russia would expand its nuclear arsenal..

Finland finally joined the Atlantic Alliance in July, while Sweden’s path to the same is clear after Turkey withdrew its objections earlier this month.

On January 19 this year, while NATO member states were discussing further arms shipments to Ukraine, Medvedev claimed that Russia’s defeat in the war could lead to a nuclear conflict, he said. CNN.

(Further: Is there a chance to resume the agreement on grain export? Russia responds)

“Tomorrow, at NATO’s Ramstein base, top military leaders will discuss new tactics and strategies, as well as supplying Ukraine with new heavy weapons and attack systems. And this will be right after the Davos Forum, where belated revelers repeated like a mantra: to achieve peace, Russia must lose,” Medvedev said on his Telegram channel.

“And it never occurs to any of those wretches to draw the following elementary conclusion from this: the defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war can lead to the outbreak of a nuclear warhe threatened.

“This should be obvious to anyone. Even for a Western politician who has retained at least some trace of intelligence,” she added.

In September 2022, Medvedev said that strategic nuclear weapons could be used to defend Russian-annexed Ukrainian territories.

“I am going to repeat it one more time for deaf ears (…) Russia has the right to use the atomic weapon, if necessary,” he said.

Residential buildings by Russian bombing in Odessa.

How serious is the Medvedev threat?



“It is clear that Putin emerges from this crisis weakened, but a weaker Putin is a greater danger, so we have to be very aware of the consequences,” said Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Policy of Security, about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Regarding Medvedev’s constant threats about the use of nuclear weapons, the portal The debate asked retired Admiral Juan Rodríguez Garat if they should be taken seriously.

“What we are seeing is not a nuclear threat from Russia, but a threat from an important Russian but who is not in the leadership, and who is the one used by the Kremlin to give this type of news that is not very credible but that contributes to heating up the scene a bit, more than in the West, in the country itself Russiasaid Rodriguez Garat.

“In the beginning, perhaps the nuclear threats, not only from Medvedev but also from the Kremlin leadership, have certainly had an influence in delaying the decisions of Western countries, and especially the United States, to support Ukraine with the means that it needs to defend against aggression, but today nuclear war is virtually out of the question. There were serious warnings from India and China that this is not a nuclear war, that nuclear weapons have been created for deterrence, not for use, and I think no one is worried about the possibility of nuclear war right now.” he added.

Last month, Putin reported that Russia moved a first batch of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, said it did so for “deterrence”.

In a first reaction, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller declared that Washington “has seen no reason to adjust our own nuclear posture and no indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon.”

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA