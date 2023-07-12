Ukraine may never be accepted into NATO, it’s just that the members of the alliance are afraid to admit it and voice it. This was announced on Tuesday, July 11, by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council (SB) of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

“They will accept – it is not known when and under what conditions. Quite possibly never. And this is what the realists in the alliance are afraid to say out loud,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

In addition, Medvedev called predictable another decision of the alliance to increase military assistance to the Kyiv regime. According to him, this leads the conflict to a dead end, while “the third world is getting closer.”

In this regard, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said that the special operation in Ukraine would continue with the same goals. One of them is Kyiv’s rejection of NATO membership.

Earlier, on July 11, on the first day of the NATO summit meeting, the countries of the alliance called Russia the most serious and direct threat to security in the Euro-Atlantic region. The communication also indicates commitment to NATO’s open door policy and expresses the hope that Sweden will join the alliance as soon as possible.

On the same day, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov pointed to the anti-Russian attitude in all the speeches of the members of the alliance at the summit. He noted that Western countries perceive Russia as an enemy.

On July 9, General Ben Hodges, former commander of the US Army in Europe, said that Ukraine would not receive at the summit the security guarantees it wanted, namely NATO membership.

The association’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the same time that the NATO member countries would take a unified position on Ukraine’s entry into the alliance at the summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Zelensky said that in fact Ukraine is already in NATO and meets the standards of the alliance.