Russia's missile attack on Odessa was not aimed at hitting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's convoy. The vice-president of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote this on Telegram. ''If that had been the target, we would have hit him. It's obvious to everyone,'' the former Russian president argued, adding that “it's a shame” that the missiles fell where they were actually scheduled to.

The raid occurred as Zelensky was preparing to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The explosion occurred about 300 meters from the motorcade that included the Ukrainian president's vehicle. The attack caused the death of 5 people, without causing injuries in the two delegations.

Zelensky also returns to the episode today, in an interview with Bruno Vespa. “What would Vladimir Putin's supporters in Italy say if Giorgia Meloni had been in Odessa yesterday?”, says the Ukrainian president.

“Today not supporting Ukraine means supporting Russia,” he adds. “That part of society in various countries that supports Putin and not Ukraine does not fully understand what war is, does not feel it firsthand. If yesterday in Odessa there had been not the Prime Minister of Greece, but Giorgia Meloni, what would he have said these Italians? Some of them are just very far from the war, they don't realize that this person is killing civilians on our territory and that he won't stop and wants to do the same thing elsewhere. Putin is either sick or he doesn't control the military who they open fire on civilians,” he says.